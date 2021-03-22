American Workforce Recovery Act introduced to House by local congresswoman

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation was introduced on Monday aiming to provide increased funding to public employment.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Colorado Congressman Jason Crow introduced the American Workforce Recovery Act on Monday to the House of Representatives.

According to both Stefanik ad Crow, if passed and under the Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act, this legislation would provide states with funding from the public workforce system.

“As millions of people remain out of the workforce due to the pandemic, investments in retraining and skill development are more necessary than ever to get Americans back to work and help businesses reopen,” stated Congresswoman Stefanik. “The American Workforce Recovery Act is a win for workers and businesses across the country – it would equip more than 1 million Americans with resources to upgrade their skills and pursue new careers, while incentivizing businesses to hire and educate them.”

Congressman Crow added, “The pandemic has disproportionately impacted working class America and we have an obligation to address this long term economic fallout. We can help the millions of Americans still out of work find new, well-paying jobs by providing them with the training and skills necessary for the jobs of tomorrow. The American Workforce Recovery Act will help us bridge the gap between job seekers and employers and build a 21st century economy.”

Specifically Congresswoman Stefanik claimed that the Workforce Recovery Act would: