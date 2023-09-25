WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – AmeriCU Credit Union has announced its support of Zoo New York’s Mobile to bring the wonders of the animal kingdom directly to the community.

The Zoo Mobile allows the zoo to come to you and offers a wide variety of educational experiences. It ensures the safe and humane transportation of animals to different locations, allowing them to engage with communities while maintaining their well-being.

“AmeriCU’s support allows us to bring interactive educational programs to our community,” Tim Greening, Director of Marketing and Development at Zoo New York

This opportunity for community engagement and will promote a deeper connection between people and the animal kingdom.

AmeriCU supports the nonprofit’s commitment to:

Provide conservation;

Family-oriented programs; and

Education to the public about wildlife.

“The Zoo Mobile will feature a carefully curated selection of captivating animals, engaging educational programs, and interactive experiences suitable for all ages.” Tim Greening, Director of Marketing and Development at Zoo New York

AmeriCU’s support of Zoo Mobile, demonstrates their commitment to learning, community engagement and a brighter future for all.

Zoo New York, provides knowledge and motivation to conserve nature statewide through science-based natural and cultural experiences.