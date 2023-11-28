WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – AmeriCU Credit Union’s Mortgage Team is hosting Cans for a Cause, a bottle and can drive to benefit local organizations, on Saturday, December 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to collect their empty bottles and cans and bring them to the following locations:

Rome Financial Center, 1916 Black River Blvd. Rome, NY 13440

Liverpool Financial Center, 7474 Oswego Road, Liverpool, NY 13090

Watertown Financial Center, 871 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Participating in this event will contribute to a cleaner environment and support a local cause that is dedicated to helping the community.

All proceeds from the Bottle and Can Fundraiser will directly benefit:

Rome Rescue Mission;

Joseph’s House for Women; and

Children’s Home of Jefferson County.

“By generously supporting these organizations, we’re making a tremendous impact that ignites our passion for giving back this holiday season. Our team not only finances homes within our community but wholeheartedly volunteers to uplift and enrich our community,” David Ocasio Ross, AVP of Mortgage Services at AmeriCU.

For more information on this event, you can visit AmeriCU’s Website.