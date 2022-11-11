WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – AmeriCU recently donated $2,000 to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Radiothon to support the organization’s mission of ensuring quality pediatric health care across the North Country, according to a press release from AmeriCU.

“CMN Hospitals does a remarkable job of supporting children facing a medical crisis in our community,” said Eric Tupper, financial center manager of the Watertown location. “AmeriCU is honored to help contribute to these lifesaving initiatives to help children and families who need assistance.”

Funds raised through the radiothon say local to support children in the tri-county area and can also be designated toward the purchase of equipment for child-centered areas of Samaritan Medical Center.

CMN Hospitals Check Donation. Left; Eric Tupper and Right; Johnny Spezzano (Alycia Schick)

“The CMN Radiothon is a North Country tradition and this year the community showed more support for local kids than ever before,” Angie VanWormer, Children’s Miracle Network Director said. “We are so thankful for the generosity of all those who have helped make this event a success.”