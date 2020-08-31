Amid pandemic, race to save threatened turtles continued by SUNY Potsdam professor

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a SUNY Potsdam professor and students continued their fight to save a North Country threatened turtle species.

SUNY Potsdam Biology Professor Glenn Johnson, Clarkson University Biology Student Olivia Brown and SUNY Potsdam Biology and Geographic Information Science Alumni Jase Briggs, raced to save the rare Blanding’s turtle.

“Extinction doesn’t pause for a pandemic,” as the group has expressed concerns after the species has faced decades of pollution, habitat loss, mortality from vehicles and an increase of human-subsidized predators. However, the North Country has some of the highest remaining Blanding’s turtle populations in the Northeast.

“The big idea for the project is to provide high quality nesting opportunities for turtles in the North Country, as alternatives to low quality nesting habitat such as agricultural fields,” said Professor Johnson. “If they’re situated carefully, these areas will also reduce the need to cross roads, a very risky activity for a slow-moving turtle.”

The four-person field team has tracked many turtles throughout the region to create an in-depth understanding of nesting habits and general patterns.

According to SUNY Potsdam, a “typical” day for the turtle-saving-team can include hours inside chest waders, bare hands in swamp water, and workdays extending into the moonlit hours. The team has also made an effort to protect nests by installing predator-proof fencing.

The team monitors four sites near Canton, Lisbon, Louisville and Massena, with emphasis on the Lisbon site. Johnson said the Lisbon site is probably the most important in New York due its natural state, existing turtles populations, sandy soils and proximity to wetlands.

SUNY Potsdam Biology Professor Glenn Johnson kneels down next to a low electric fence used keep predators away from the nesting habitat of Blanding’s turtles. (photo: SUNY Potsdam)

“One of the key findings from the first decade of my research on Blanding’s turtles in the North Country is that there were very few young ones,” said Johnson. “They can live such long lives, up to 80-plus years. But if there’s no recruitment, then we may have what my friend Russ Burke, a turtle biologist at Hofstra University, calls a zombie population…the living dead.”

Recent innovations to the project include drones equipped with cameras, remote tracking and camera installations to monitor predators. Plans for the fall include vegetation removal from sand dunes, ad moving earth to expose ideal nesting substrate.

The restoration projects also benefit other nesters like the wood, map, painted and snapping turtles.

The project is funded by the federal Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration Program. The initiative is set to continue into spring of 2023, in a collaboration with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Wildlife Biologist Angelena Ross.

