An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WWTI) — The railway from New York City to Montreal will open this Spring.

Amtrack’s Adirondack Line will reopen to passengers, according to information on Amtrack’s website.

The Adirondack line runs from New York City to Montreal but has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Line includes stops in Plattsburg, Whitehall, Ticonderoga, Rensselaer, Port Henry and Rouses Point.

The total trip time from NYC to Montreal is roughly ten hours.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik confirmed in a press release that Amtrack has committed to fully reopening the railway by April 3, 2023.

“I am proud to announce that just one day after my call with the President of Amtrak and following my continued advocacy, Amtrak will finally resume service for the Adirondack Line by April 3. Families throughout Upstate New York and the North Country rely on the Adirondack Line for transportation, and it serves a significant economic driver, connecting tourists and our Canadian neighbors, to our region,” Congresswoman Stefanik stated in the press release.

More information on the Adirondack Line can be found on Amtrack’s website.