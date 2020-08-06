An additional case of COVID-19 in Lewis County, 45 recovered

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lewis County. There have been a total of 49 cases of the virus in the county.

Of the 49 positive cases, 45 cases have recovered. There are 76 individuals under quarantine and four under isolation.

3,656 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County. The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

