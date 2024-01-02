NEW YORK (WWTI) – 1,400 households will benefit from more than $46 million in grant awards that will help low- and moderate-income families make repairs or safety upgrades to their homes, replace manufactured homes and provide down payment assistance for first-time buyers to support affordable homeownership in New York.

The grants administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Office of Community Renewal were awarded to nonprofit organizations and localities to: Help preserve affordable housing;

Support veterans and older New Yorkers;

Increase access to homeownership; and

Strengthen local economies.

A summary of awards by region is available in the table below: Region Awards Proposed Units Served Capital Region $8,094,000 236 Central New York $4,183,870 109 Finger Lakes $2,788,000 104 Long Island $1,100,000 45 Mid-Hudson $3,125,000 94 Mohawk Valley $5,363,719 191 New York City $1,800,000 70 North Country $7,723,458 155 Southern Tier $8,180,490 268 Western New York $4,385,000 129 Grand Total $46,743,537 1401

The awards are made through State and federally-funded programs, which are listed below and each program will accept applications in an annual competitive funding round.

NYS HOME Program funds can be used to: Acquire and/or rehabilitate single-family housing;

Provide down payment assistance;

Replace dilapidated mobile and manufactured homes; and/or

Provide tenant-based rental assistance to households with incomes at or below 80% of area median income.

NYS Community Development Block Grant Program provides federal funds to help localities with projects that improve communities and benefit their residents; the housing grants can be used for: Housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied or renter-occupied homes,

Down payment assistance for low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers, and

Private water/wastewater system assistance for low- and moderate-income homeowners.

Access to Home program provides financial assistance to make homes accessible for low- and moderate-income persons with disabilities helping them to continue living safely and comfortably in their residences or return to live in their residences instead of in an institutional setting.

Access to Home for Heroes provides financial assistance to make homes accessible for low- and moderate-income veterans with disabilities.

Access to Home for Medicaid provides financial assistance to make residential units accessible for Medicaid-eligible persons with disabilities.

Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement program assists low- and moderate-income homeowners in replacing broken-down mobile or manufactured homes that are sited on land owned by the homeowner with a new manufactured, modular or site-built home.

RESTORE provides financial resources to assist homeowners who are senior citizens with the cost of addressing emergencies and code violations that could potentially threaten their health and safety or affect the livability of the home enabling seniors to continue to live independently.

A complete list of awards across New York is available Here.