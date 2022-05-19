CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The event dubbed the North Country’s Comicon festival is returning this summer.

Clayton Rotary has confirmed that AnchorCon will again take place at the Cerow Recreation Arena in Clayton this August. This event was first started last year in 2021 and brought a multi-fandom comic convention to the 1000 Islands region.

For its second year, AnchorCon will include fandoms from television, movies, gaming, streaming, comic books and anime.

Fans will have the opportunity to participate in tabletop gaming, as well as video games competitions hosted by Elite Gaming.

Visiting celebrities will include Josh Herdman, best known for playing Gregory Golye in the Harry Potter franchise; Dr. Peter Ostrum, who played Charlie Bucket in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory;” Gregory French who was a Walker in the “Walking Dead;” and Michael Koske, best known for his television roles in “The Walking Dead” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

Fans can participate in meet-and-greets, photo-ops and Q&As with their favorite celebrities. Additional celebrities will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

Anticipated fan favorites will also include replicas of Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters and 1977 Trans-Am made famous in Smokey and the Bandit.

AnchorCon will be held from August 19 through August 21 at the Clayton Cerow Arena. Tickets can be purchased on the event website.