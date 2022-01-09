ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation recently shared a photo of this year’s “Angels Project.”

Those who contribute to the project deliver Christmas gifts and food to families in the Morristown, Hammond, and Macomb areas. According to a press release from the DEC, ECO Sherry assisted the Brier Hill Volunteer Fire Department with the annual project.

This year, the Officers delivered food packages to 41 families and Christmas gifts to 100 children. Members of the New York State Police, New York Park Police, U.S. Customs and Immigration, and the Brier Hill Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the deliveries.