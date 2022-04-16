LAKE CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking individuals to participate in an open-water fishing creel survey on Lake Champlain once again.

This will be the second year in a row the survey will be taking place. The goal of the survey is to provide DEC fisheries biologists with a better understanding of angler use, catch, harvest, and expectations to help inform management actions on Lake Champlain.

Anglers coming off the water will be asked to voluntarily participate in the survey by providing information about their day of fishing. Collected data will include target species, number caught, and size. DEC creel agents will also be collecting biological data on fish caught.

Although anglers are not required to participate in the survey, the DEC is strongly encouraging them to take part as a way to contribute to future Lake Champlain management decisions. The 2022 open-water fishing survey will take place at 12 access points including those listed below.

Rouse’s Point boat launch

Great Chazy boat launch

Point au Roche boat launch

Wilcox Dock

Plattsburgh boat launch

Peru Dock

Port Douglas

Willsboro Bay boat launch

Westport boat launch

Port Henry boat launch

Ticonderoga boat launch

South Bay boat launch

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the survey is an important way to gather the needed information to help both management and anglers.

“Lake Champlain is a natural resource that provides wildlife habitat, recreational opportunities, and is a critical economic driver for our North Country communities,” Commissioner Seggos said. “The data collected as part of this survey effort will provide DEC a better understanding of what anglers are targeting and catching so we can adjust our management practices as needed to maintain and enhance recreational fishing opportunities.”

A report summary of the 2022 open-water fishing creel survey results will be made available in June of 2022. A copy of the Lake Champlain Ice Fishing Creel Survey plan can also be found on DEC’s website.