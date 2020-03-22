Anheuser-Busch producing hand sanitizer for distribution across US

UNITED STATES (WWTI) – Amid the lack of supplies during the coronavirus epidemic, Anheuser-Busch announced on Twitter that the company will be producing hand sanitizer for distribution in the United States.

Hand sanitizer is among one of the most popular items sold out on shelves across the country right now. Bread, eggs, milk, toilet paper and other items are also being purchased in mass quantities by customers.

Governor Cuomo announced during a press conference on March 22 that there are 15,168 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state of New York. Cuomo said there are 700 people working to process unemployment claims and no agency has “seen a volume like this in any state agency ever.”

