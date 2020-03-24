Annie in the Water’s Michael Lashomb plays preview of new song inspired by social distancing: “Slow Down”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Michael Lashomb of Annie in the Water has used his time at home during the coronavirus epidemic to write a new song called “Slow Down.”

“The new song is kind of a gut reaction that came to me about a week ago,” Michael said.

With social distancing guidelines and policies in place right now, many people are forced to take a break and rediscover what it means to slow down in various aspects of their lives, which led to his inspiration for the song.

Members of the band have been video chatting daily to stay connected while practicing social distancing.

In an interview with ABC50’s Alex Hazard, Michael played a portion of the new song. Listen to a piece of “Slow Down” in the video above.

