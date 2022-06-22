CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Antique Boat Museum located in Clayton is inviting residents to its Cars and Coffee event on June 25.

The event will feature around 50 antique and classic cars alongside the antique boats located at the museum. Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite cars across four categories and walk through George Boldt’s 1903 House Boat.

Admission to the museum to have access to the event costs $14. The museum also stated that they are still looking for cars that could be included in the event. Online registration and a downloadable registration form for the 1000 Islands Concours d’Elegance are available on the ABM website.