Annual ‘Big Latch On’ to be hosted virtually through photo campaign

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo Keira Sumimoto plays with her daughter, in Irvine, Calif. Sumimoto, who used marijuana briefly for medical reasons while pregnant and breastfeeding, says her daughter is healthy and advanced for her age. More than three years after California voters approved broad legalized marijuana, a state panel is considering if the potent high-inducing chemical THC found in pot should be declared a risk to pregnant women and require warnings to consumers. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country Family Health Center’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program is hosting its annual World Breastfeeding Celebration virtually this year.

This years “Big Latch On” event will be a “selfie” campaign, where mothers are encouraged to share photos of themselves breastfeeding and to share it on the WIC’s Peer Counselor’s Facebook page.

Photos can be submitted on July 31 and should include the hashtag #mybiglatchon2020.

This years World Breastfeeding Week celebrates the 28th anniversary and is scheduled for August 1 through August 7. The Global Big Latch On is recognized in over 30 countries. This years virtual event aims to continue to connect mothers worldwide.

“We are very proud of our WIC staff for adapting to the challenges of the Pandemic,” states Kit Veley, FNP, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. “Breastfeeding can be done safely and easily anywhere, but during the pandemic its more than helpful to breastfeed as new parents don’t have to go to a store to get formula.

The Women, Infant, and Children Program staff will be hosting, virtual giveaways throughout the day on Friday, July 31st. Visit their Facebook page for further updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.