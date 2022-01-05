CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual Fire and Ice Celebrations will take place once again this year in Celeron, Clayton, and Watkins Glen in New York.

The parties take place every year during the winter months with the goal of benefiting local charities. The celebrations will take place in the North Country at the Harbor Hotel in Clayton on February 3, 4, and 5 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The event will feature over 25,000 pounds of ice made into ice sculptures, martini ice luges, and bars. Attendees will also be able to enjoy fire pits, live music, hors d’oeuvres, and local wine and beer. The evening will end with a fireworks display.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and will cost $30, however drink tickets must be purchased using cash seperately. A portion of proceeds to benefit North Country Troopers Assisting Troops.

Proof of vaccination will be required for those attending the event. Those interested can purchase tickets and find more information on the event on the Harbor Hotel’s website.