Annual Fire & Ice festival taking virtual form to benefit North Country Troopers Assisting Troops

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An annual festival will take a new form to benefit troops in the North Country.

The 1000 Island Harbor Hotel announced on Thursday that its annual Fire and Ice event will move online in 2021 due to COVID-19 safety concerns. According to the Hotel, all proceeds from this years event will benefit North Country Troopers Assisting Troops; a group formed by New York State Troopers and U.S. military members in 2013.

Troopers Assisting Troops raises local and regional awareness and recreational activities and events for Fort Drum service members and other Armed Forces Members that were wounded, injured or became ill while serving.

To support the group, the annual Fire & Ice fundraising will ask participants to donate and enter to win prizes from local businesses.

“We couldn’t bear the thought of not making our annual donation to a local charity,” stated Hart Hotels CEO David Hart. “This year, for obvious reasons, we’re not able to host our annual Fire & Ice event at our hotel. However, that will not stop us from coming together to celebrate as a community and supporting this important work.”

The 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel Fire & Ice online fundraiser will close on April 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. A drawing for the prizes will take place on April 16 at noon.