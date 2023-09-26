MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The “Tastes of Autumn” Fundraiser for the Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley has been renamed “Tastes of Violi’s” in honor of the original hosts of the event, according to a press release.

Violi’s Restaurant holds a place in the hearts of many North Country residents as the original host of the “Tastes of Autumn” Fundraiser for the Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley from 2005 to 2014. With the Violi family hosting, this event turned into an annual event celebrated for its delicious dishes and hospitable atmosphere. In 2014, they bid farewell to the restaurant and passed the baton to various restaurants and local “celebrity” chefs who continued the annual event in support of Hospice.

In the spring of this year – 2023 — Dominic Violi passed away and to honor his legacy and longstanding dedication to this event, as well as to celebrate the Violi family’s enduring spirit, a decision was made to rename the event “Tastes of Violi’s”.

In the press release, former Violi’s chefs Toby, Mike, and Ross along with Dr. Bill Orlando will once again capture the authentic flavors of Violi’s beloved dishes at the now “Tastes of Violi’s.” This year’s event will be a buffet-style meal, served by the former Violi’s wait staff with tableside service by the members of the Rotary Club of Massena and MCHS Interact Club.

Reservations are open now and can be made:

Through the order form below;

By calling the office at 315-265-3105; or

Online at www.hospiceslv.org.

Guests are asked, when placing their order, to specify up to three preferred entrees for each guest in their party and their preferred seating time.

The deadline to make a reservation is Monday, October 16.