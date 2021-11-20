Annual ‘Lights On Caravan’ honors drunk driving victims once again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — In honor of the holiday season, the Donald H. Barrett Lights On Caravan will be traveling through Central New York to honor victims of drunk and drugged driving accidents.

This will be the 38th year the vehicle makes its trip. The caravan will begin its route at 10:30 a.m. on November 20 and travel through downtown Syracuse, the Village of Liverpool, Clay, Lysanderm Van Buren and end at the Baldwinsville Fire Department. Before the caravan starts its trip, there will be a press conference at the CNY Regional Transportation Authority at 10 a.m.

The purpose of the annual caravan is to remember victims of drunk and drugged driving and remind all drivers of the dangers of impaired driving at any time, especially during the holiday season. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over the past 5 years, an average of 300 people died in drunk driving crashes the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.