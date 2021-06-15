Annual Mutt Strut returning to Zenda Farms Preserve to benefit Jefferson County SPCA

TILT Membership Coordinator, Kate Breheny, and her husband Brian Breheny, pose with Ginger, a Wheaton Terrier during the 2019 Mutt Strut (photo: Thousand Islands Land Trust)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get in some exercise and give your furry friend some time to shine.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust and the Jefferson County SPCA announced that the annual Mutt Strut will return this summer on Saturday, June 26.

This event invites local dog owners to bring their furry friends to the Zenda Farms Preserve in Clayton, New York to participate in a non-competitive one-mile walk or run along the MacFarlane Trail.

The Mutt Strut will also include dog-family activities following the “strut” and an awards ceremony judging dogs by Best Costume, Biggest Dog, Smallest Dog and Judges Choice.

According to the Thousand Islands Land Trust, all well-behaved, vaccinated an leashed dogs are encouraged to participate. Dog-owners are required to bring proof of rabies vaccination and dog tags or license.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Jefferson County SPCA in Watertown.

Pre-registration for the event can be completed by emailing treks@tilandtrust.org, calling the TILT office at 315-686-5354, or registering online. Day-of registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The 4th Annual Mutt Strut will begin at the Zenda Farms Preserve promptly at 9 a.m. on June 26, 2021.