Annual New York State butter sculpture to be unveiled September 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get ready to see the iconic New York State fair butter sculpture.

American Dairy Association North East is celebrating the 52nd anniversary of the 800 pound sculpture. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the annual New State Fair was cancelled in July 2020, but ADANE is taking their events online.

The unveiling event will be held virtually on the American Dairy Association north East’s facebook page on September 1 at 10 a.m. Winners of American Dairy Association North East’s #VirtuallyButterTogether Instagram Contest will also be revealed at the scheduled time.

Selected representative form the New York State Fair, ADANE and local farmers, including Lisa Porter from Porterdale Farms in Adams Center, will be in attendance.

