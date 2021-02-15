Annual New York State Dairy Princess Pageant goes virtual

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The next New York State Dairy Princess will be crowned this week.

For the 58th year, County Dairy Princess from across New York State will participate in the American Dairy Association North East’s New York State Dairy Princess Pageant. However, in 2021, the event will have a virtual twist.

The two-day pageant will crown one New York State Dairy Princess and two alternatives. Contestants will be interviewed, receive impromptu questions, give a speech, be tested on product knowledge, writing skills and informal interaction with others.

Ahead of crowning a winner, ADANE shared that the typical role of a dairy princess is two serve as a spokesperson and advocate for dairy farmers by engaging with and educating consumers, how farmers care for cows and their lan and the important of the dairy industry to the states economy.

However ADANE also shared that due to COVID-19, many typical dairy princess responsibilities were altered.

Contestants for the pageant have all served as a county dairy princess since Spring 2020 and have completed work promoting milk and dairy products in their communities. But as the COVID-19 pandemic increased the need for food assistance, local dairy princesses helped to promote milk distribution events and handing out dairy products at various events.

The 58th New York State Dairy Princess Pageant will take place on February 16, 2021 and will be livestreamed on its Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. The competition will be conducted in accordance with New York State COVID-19 guidelines.