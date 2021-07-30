Annual records dating back to 1911 found in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — During a recent move, the Jefferson County Board of Elections has uncovered a hidden piece of North Country history.

The Board of Elections has found annual records dating back to 1911. The 1911 report found that back on September 18, the county had employed Kenneth Cox as a clerk in the office at $12 per week. They also found that a stenographer by the name of Octavi Worden was also making $12 per week. Both of these employees were making just $624 per year.

In 1930, the county announced it had purchased five new voting machines in Alexandria, one in Henderson, one in Lorraine, and one in Pamelia. On this ballot, there were three parties listed: Republican, Democrat and Socialist parties.

The county is missing reports from the following years: 1947, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1986, 1995, and 2012. However, those interested in seeing a piece of local history from many different years, visit the Jefferson County website.

Those interested in seeing the differences can see an example of it below from the Jefferson County website.