AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe members are being invited to participate in the annual Akwesasne Roadside Ditch Cleanup.

The cleanup is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Those interested in participating in the effort can register and pick up supplies like garbage bags and gloves on May 6 and May 7 at the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Environment Division located at 449 Frogtown Road, or at the Former IGA Building at 850 State Route 37.

Materials will be accepted at the SRMT Transfer Station located at 179 County Route 43 in Fort Covington, or at a temporary collection station in the Former IGA parking lot. However, no household garbage, appliances, or tires will be accepted.

The Tribe advises members to be cautious of hazardous and dangerous items that can be found in ditches and along roads. Participants are advised to call Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police at (518) 358-9200 or Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services at (613) 575-2340 if they find needles, weapons, or other dangerous items.

Additionally, those who register to participate in the event will be entered to win prizes. Attendees are encouraged to follow the Tribe’s Facebook page and upload before and after pictures of their cleanup using the hashtag #AkwesasneRoadsideCleanup.

Those interested in volunteering or receiving more information are encouraged to call Craig Arquette at SRMT Environment Division at (518) 358-5937.