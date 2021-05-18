Annual Spring Fishing Derby returning to Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — This isn’t a fishy rumor. Cape Vincent’s Annual Spring Fishing Derby will return in 2021.

The Chamber of Commerce Fishing Derby will allow local anglers to enjoy a day on the water and compete for the largest catches of Walleye and Northern Pike.

According to the Chamber, a formula length multiplied by weight will be utilized to score each fish. No frozen fish will be accepted and fish must be one inch larger than the legal limit length to enter.

Prizes will be awarded for the first, second and third largest Walleye and Northern Pike. Prizes will be awarded in front of the Chamber office at 5 p.m.

Each angler wishing to participate must have a valid New York State Fishing License. Participants can register in-person at the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce, Cape Vincent Liquor Store, Thousand Islands Bait Store, Snug Harbor, Chaumont Hardware and the B&J Bait Shop.

North Country Troopers Assisting Troops will also be offering free registration to the first 50 Fort Drum soldiers. Eligible anglers are required to bring their active military ID and derby ticket to the registration at the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, the Spring Fishing Derby will host a free kid’s perch division for children 15 years of age and under. Children must be registered and will receive a coupon for a free ice cream cone from Twist of Cape.

The youth angler who catches the biggest perch will be awarded a Lifetime New York State Fishing license.

The Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce Spring Fishing Derby will be held on May 29. Weigh in will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.