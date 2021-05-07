Annual trout stocking completed on Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Grab your fishing poles, sites on the Fort Drum installation have once again been stocked with fish.

Fort Drum Natural Resources recently completed its annual trout stocking at sites around the U.S. military base. Fort Drum stocked Brook Trout, Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout at several different locations. This effort was completed on April 28, 2021.

According to FDNR, 480 brook trout were stocked solely at Remington Pond. Anglers are reminded that this site is catch and released only.

Additionally, 3,170 Brown Trout were stocked across nine different sites along Black Creek, 170 Rainbow Trout at Quarry Pond and a total of 480 Brook Trout at two different locations on the West Branch of Black Creek.

A map of stocked sites is featured below: