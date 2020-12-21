Anonymous couple, Chaumont restaurant, community members donates 100 holiday dinners to families in need

Blue Heron, Chaumont NY donates 100 hot turkey dinners to North Country families in need (photo: The Blue Heron Facebook)

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local restaurant is set to donate 100 hot turkey dinners to local families in need two days before the Christmas holiday.

On Friday, December 18, a local couple in the North Country announced their purchase of 25 hot turkey dinners from the Blue Heron Restaurant in Chaumont, N.Y., to donate to local families in need. To expand their impact, they partnered with the Restaurant to challenge the community to also purchase meals to donate.

The Restaurant asked the community publicly on their Facebook page for meal donations, hoping to keep the “Christmas spirit alive,” and set a deadline of noon on December 21, 2020.

Within two days, The Blue Heron received 100 donations from local donors; which will provide full meals to those in need only days before Christmas.

The Blue Heron shared on Facebook, “this all started Friday with a phone call from some amazing anonymous angels and it ran from there.” Adding, “this is truly what Christmas is all about.”

According to the Restaurant, they will prepare meals on Wednesday, December 23, and meals will be delivered by local volunteers and the Christian Life Center.

