Anonymous donor, NNY Community Foundation pledge $10,000 match for YMCA’s ‘Open for Good’ campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – As part of the global day of giving and unity, the Northern New York Community Foundation and an anonymous corporate donor have pledged a total $10,000 match for the Watertown Family YMCA’s “Open For Good” campaign to meet the needs of the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Every dollar raised up to $10,000 will be matched to support the YMCA’s commitment to maintaining available Emergency Childcare for Essential Workers throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Since the organization’s beginning in the United States in 1855, the Watertown Family Y has adapted to meet community needs and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been no different. “The YMCA is here to serve the community wherever we are needed,” said Denise Young, CEO Watertown Family YMCA.

“Our extraordinary workforce is caring for children and families of essential workers during these challenging times. We could not be more proud of the work they are doing and are grateful for every dollar pledged to keep this critical service going.”

“By doubling gifts, this funding partnership enables contributions of every size to have a greater impact and reach. Our hope is to maximize supporting the overall front line efforts that are keeping our families, friends and neighbors safe, healthy and secure,” said Rande Richardson, Northern New York Community Foundation executive director.

#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.

“At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together,” the organization stated in a release. On Giving Tuesday the Watertown Family Y will join with Ys across NYS with the support of the NYS Y Alliance.

“YMCAs are a charitable, nonprofit force for good. I am incredibly proud of the way that our YMCAs in New York State, like the Watertown Family Y, have stepped up to support their communities during this difficult time, despite having significant challenges of their own,” stated Kyle Stewart, Executive Director of the Alliance of New York State YMCAs.

“Now, we’re hoping that communities throughout our state will support them, so they can continue providing essential services during this pandemic, and also ensure that they are able to serve our communities as we reopen and recover.”

Now through next week you can support the Watertown Family YMCA Giving Tuesday “Open for Good” campaign and have every dollar matched by visiting the YMCA “Open for Good” Campaign online or by visiting the Y’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.