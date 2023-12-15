WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle campaign is getting a boost on Saturday, December 16.

Walmarts in Watertown and Evans Mills, Sam’s Club, Runnings, Price Chopper, Piggly Wiggly and the Salmon Run Mall will have their cash donations matched during the day. These kettles will be going from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

According to announcement on Facebook, this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, we are running a little behind on the goal. This Saturday, all cash donations to our iconic Red Kettles up to $5,000 will be matched by a generous donor.

The money will provide food, clothing, emergency assistance, youth programs, veteran services and much more to those in need throughout the year.