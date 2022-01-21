ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has logged another day with over 250 new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 252 new COVID-19 cases among county residents. These were all identified within a 24-hour period.

However, despite these new cases, more recoveries led to a decrease in active cases. As of January 21, there were 1,585 active cases of the virus in the county with 27 residents hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate remained at 15.39% on Friday. Its case rate per 100,000 residents decreased to 901.24.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the daily report. There have been 164 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Although 59.1% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

St. Lawrence County also remains in a State of Emergency due to high rates of the virus and low capacity rates. This will remain in effect until early February.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.