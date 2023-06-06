WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Wildfire smoke won’t go away when the sun goes down.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health have issued an air quality health advisory for the Eastern Lake Ontario region, effective at midnight on Wednesday, June 7.

Fine particulate matter will once again be a concern as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to move south, the DEC said. This pollutant consists of tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air. These be made of many different types of particles and often involve combustion.

Health advisories are issued when levels of fine particulate matter are predicted to exceed an Air Quality Index value of 100.

Health officials warned that exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. Additionally, exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

Air quality health advisories were also issued for Central New York, Western New York, Long Island and New York City Metro.

These advisories will be in effect from 12 a.m. to 11:59 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.