AKWESASNE (WWTI) — COVID-19 is continuing to affect the region, including members of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

On December 14, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services confirmed that a member of the Akwesasne community died from COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, six of the Tribe’s members have died from the virus-related complications.

Also in the same report, the EOC reported one new case of COVID-19, resulting in 27 active cases under the Tribe’s jurisdictions. There were also 26 Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal members quarantined and three hospitalized.

To combat the spread of the virus, the Tribe’s EOC said “treat everyone as if they are positive.” The Tribe is also urging residents to wear masks in public places, practice hand hygiene, avoid uncontrolled gatherings, social distance and remain home if sick.

SRMT Health Officials are also continuing to host weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics. These are listed daily on the Tribe’s website, but vaccinations are also available during scheduled medical appointments at Health Services and from healthcare providers and pharmacies.

Akwesasne community members who receive the vaccine outside of the Tribe’s jurisdiction are asked to contact the SRMT Outreach Program at 518-33-0230.

COVID-19 testing is also available through Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on their main campus.

The Tribe is also administering COVID-19 home test kits. These are specifically for symptomatic individuals. Those who receive positive results are required to contact SRMT Contact Tracers, Franklin County Public Health or St. Lawrence County Public Health.