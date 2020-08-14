Another confirmed case of EEE in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department confirmed that an additional horse has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus.

Following five horses testing positive for EEE in Jefferson County, a horse in the Rossie area tested positive and was euthanized.

EEE virus is mosquito-borne and affects people and horses. Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, and coma.

Horse owners are encouraged to talk to their veterinarian about vaccination against the virus

People at greatest risk of developing severe disease those over 50 years and younger than 15.

St. Lawrence County residents are urged to:

Wear socks, shoes, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outside for a long period of time.

Use mosquito repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535 to prevent mosquito bites

Do NOT put the repellent direction onto children

Do NOT put repellent on face. Wash skin and clothing after returning indoors.

Make sure roof gutters drain properly and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.

Empty, turn over, or throw out any items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers

Clear vegetation and waste from the edge of ponds.

For more information on Triple E, please call the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.