Another COVID-19 death confirmed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to a daily COVID-19 report from Jefferson County officials on Monday, there has been another death due to the virus bringing the total to 91.

Additionally, on Monday, 144 new COVID cases were confirmed. There were 3 more individuals hospitalized due to the virus bringing the total to 18. There are currently 424 residents in a mandatory quarantine after 2 more were added over the weekend and 38 individuals were released.

However, the county confirmed 139 recoveries on Monday, and there continue to be no COVID cases among nursing home and assisted living residents. Additionally, the average positivity rate has decreased to 5.2%.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.