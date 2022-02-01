AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Another COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported that in the final days of January, one community member died from COVID-related complications. This marked the seventh COVID-19 death within the Tribe since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, the Tribe confirmed that between January 28 and January 31, 19 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the community.

As of January 31, there were 28 active cases and three hospitalizations under the jurisdiction of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

As COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise throughout Akwesasne, the Tribe is urging residents to get tested for the virus if symptoms are presented, or they are exposed to COVID-19.

Beginning in the second week of February, SRMT Health Services will only conduct COVID-19 PCR testing on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing is also available to Akwesasne residents and employees through Mountain Medical.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Service is also distributing COVID-19 home tests kits every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the clinic’s testing garage on State Route 37. These testing kits should only be used for those presenting symptoms.

Individuals who test positive using a COVID-19 Home Test Kit can self-report test results to St. Lawrence County Public Health at 315-386-2325, SRMT Contact Tracers at 518-333-0230, or Franklin County Public Health.