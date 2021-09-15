Another death due to COVID-19 reported in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — There were 77 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death due to the virus reported in Jefferson County on Wednesday.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID update from Jefferson County officials on September 15. The increase in cases caused the number of individuals in mandatory isolation to grow by 53. Those placed in mandatory quarantine rose by 83, bringing the total to 616.

The positivity rate across the county is now 6.1%. Four more residents were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday bringing the current total to 14 in hospital beds.

One death as a result of the virus was reported bringing the total number of deaths in Jefferson County to 90. This was the first death reported in the county in three weeks.

There have been 8,389 confirmed cases and 7,856 recoveries.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.