Another Jefferson County dies from COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to a daily COVID-19 report from Jefferson County officials on Tuesday, there has been another death due to the virus bringing the total to 118.

The report also confirmed 86 new COVID cases on Tuesday which kept the positivity rate at 7.2%. Additionally, there are currently 1,080 residents in a mandatory quarantine after 74 more were added on Tuesday.

There were no new hospitalizations reported and nursing home cases did not increase. There are currently 16 individuals in the hospital with the virus, 22 cases confirmed among nursing home residents, and 2 cases in assisted living.

However, the county confirmed 119 recoveries on Monday and mandatory isolations went down by 35, with 552 remaining in mandatory isolation.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.