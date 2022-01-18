JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds more Jefferson County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the long weekend.

In a daily report on Tuesday, Jefferson County officials reported 547 new COVID-19 cases in the county. Although this meant that 136.75 positive tests were reported each day, the number was “measurably less than what was taking place daily last week.”

The county also confirmed another death due to the virus over the weekend. Since the start of the pandemic 148 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Although nursing home cases, mandatory isolations, and quarantines declined over the weekend, at the time of the report there were 7 cases among nursing home residents, 1,086 in isolation, and 112 in quarantine. There were no cases reported among assisted living residents.

Although Jefferson County’s positivity rate increased slightly to 20.8%, the rate per 100,000 population did shift downward to 1,424.88.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.