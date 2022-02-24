JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County COVID-19 death toll has again increased.

Another Jefferson County resident has lost their life to COVID-related complications. This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report on February 23 issued by Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann.

Since the first COVID-19 death was reported on July 30, 2020, there have been 156 deaths in the county.

Additionally, on February 23, Jefferson County confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases among residents. At the time of the report, there were 123 residents in mandatory isolation and seven hospitalized.

Despite the new cases and new fatality, the County’s positivity rate per 100,000 residents dropped on Wednesday and stood at 181.18. There were also 19 new recoveries.

But because Jefferson County’s community transmission rate remains high, officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 percautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.