Another jump: Lewis County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Seven new case of COVID-19 were reported in Lewis County on Thursday. There have been a total of 85 cases in the county since the virus hit the North Country.

Of the 85 positive cases, 70 have recovered. There are 348 individuals under quarantine and 15 are under isolation.

7,187 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County with a total of 12,168 tests performed.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

