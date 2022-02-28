LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Lewis County resident lost their life to COVID-19 related issues over the weekend.

This was confirmed in a daily report on February 28 from Lewis County Public Health. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 48 deaths in the county and 6,641 total cases.

The report also confirmed that the County only logged 11 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. At the time of the report, there were five COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.