LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another COVID-19 death has been logged in Lewis County.

Lewis County Public Health confirmed on February 15 that another county resident died from COVID-related complications. This brought the overall death toll to 46 since the start of the pandemic.

Also on February 15, Lewis County had 14 new COVID-19 cases. Out of the total number of active cases, six were hospitalized with the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lewis County in March 2020, over 6,500 residents have tested positive for the virus. The county still remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.