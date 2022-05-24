FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is continuing its Enduring Freedom Drive roadwork project, and started repaving a new section of the road on May 25.

The project was announced in early May and will repave the main road that wraps around a portion of the base and will result in periodic road closures. According to officials, Conway to Mount Belvedere Boulevard will experience closures from May 25 through June 1.

Residents who are traveling through the area are encouraged to exercise caution and follow the signals of construction crew members. Residents should also expect detours and occasional delays while construction is taking place.