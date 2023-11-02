WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Another round of construction projects are set for Thursday, November 2 in the City of Watertown.

In a press release, the city said a section of Starbuck Ave, from East Main Street to East Hoard Street, will be closed to all traffic. This is due to work on sewer lines in the area. Officials advise people to use East Hoard Street to get to the New York Air Brake parking lot.

The Vanduzee Street Bridge will also be shut down again, but it should re-open after 4 p.m.

The city advises motorists to take alternate routes to avoid the construction areas.