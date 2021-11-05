Another Samaritan Keep Home resident dies from COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Samaritan Keep Home resident.

Samaritan Health announced on November 4 that another Keep Home resident has died from COVID-19. This marked the fifth death the facility has experienced since the start of its reported outbreak on October 16.

Also on Thursday, Samaritan reported four new COVID-19 cases at the Keep Home. This resulted in a total of 108 positive residents from the current outbreak. Two staff members also tested positive on Thursday.

However, 33 residents have recovered from the virus and Samaritan said that more are anticipated to recover in the next two days.

All COVID-positive residents are isolating-in-place within the Keep Home as it continues to try and stop the spread of the virus. Those who are eligible are also receiving monoclonal antibody therapy.

Additionally, family visitation remains on hold until the outbreak is controlled but virtual visits are permitted. Family visitation has been paused since early October after staff began testing positive for the virus.

Samaritan Health confirmed that it will continue to monitor all residents and is following guidance from the New York State Department of Health to address the ongoing outbreak.