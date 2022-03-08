ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another St. Lawrence County resident died due to COVID-19 related issues.

This was confirmed in a daily report from St. Lawrence County Health on March 8. The death toll in the county has risen to 179 since the pandemic began in 2020.

At the time of the report, there were 7 COVID-19 hospitalizations, four of which were admitted for COVID-19, and three were admitted for other reasons but were found to have COVID-19 later on.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County’s seven-day positivity rate stood at 4.3%, its COVID-19 community level was 10.3% and the percentage of occupied COVID-19 inpatient beds was at 2%. These rates increased the county’s COVID-19 community level to “medium.”

Because of the “medium” and “low” designations over the last couple of weeks, the County has lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.