Another St. Lawrence County resident dies from COVID-19 over weekend

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 deaths are continuing to rise in St. Lawrence County.

In a COVID-19 report on Monday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that an additional resident died from the coronavirus over the weekend. An additional 139 residents also tested positive for the virus from October 23 to October 25.

With these new cases, there are now 419 active cases in the county, 23 of which are hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 12,236 positives and 128 deaths.

St. Lawrence County still remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. However, over the weekend its positivity rate dropped from 8.1% to 6.04%.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.

COVID-19 testing is also continuing throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented or feel as though you should be tested: