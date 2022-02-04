LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another travel advisory has been issued for Lewis County.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a new travel advisory for the entire country on February 4. This went into effect at 4:45 p.m.

According to Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli, the advisory was issued due to black ice and poor road conditions throughout the county.

A previous travel advisory was issued on Thursday night as a winter storm system moved into the North Country region. This was lifted on Friday morning.

This travel advisory will remain active until rescinded by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.