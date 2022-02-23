WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another winter storm is heading towards the North Country.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe winter storm watch for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as a storm will hit the region late Thursday night. This storm is expected to impact most of the eastern Lake Ontario region and Northern New York.

According to the NWS, this winter storm will bring heavy snow with nine or more inches possible in Jefferson and Lewis counties and eight to twelve inches in St. Lawrence County. Some of the greatest snow accumulations are expected in the Tug Hill Plateau.

This snow will move into the area after midnight on Thursday, February 24 with only minor accumulations expected before daybreak.

The NWS warned that snow will become steadier throughout the morning on Friday and continue through the afternoon before tapering off from west to east Friday night. Snowfall rates are predicted to reach one inch per hour.

Travel throughout the region will likely be difficult as the day progresses on Friday, February 25, especially impacting the evening commute. The worst visibilities will exist Friday morning through the afternoon.

Local residents are urged to begin needed preparations at home or with their vehicles, as well as plan accordingly with any travel plans.

This winter storm watch will take effect at 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 24 and remain active through Friday evening.

Check back with ABC50 for full storm coverage, new active weather alerts and any resulting closings and delays in the North Country.