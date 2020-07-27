Anticipated Salmon Run Mall stores to reopen the first week of August

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run mall announced the reopening of additional stores, set for the first week of August.

According to the malls recent facebook post, Bath and Body Work, PINK, and Victoria’s Secret will officially reopen to the North Country shoppers.

Exact dates are listed below:

Monday August 3rd: Victoria’s Secret/ PINK

Friday, August 7th: Bath and Body Works

All shoppers are required to follow the Healthy Shopper Guidelines.

